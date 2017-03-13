Task force begins work of adding oil,...

Task force begins work of adding oil, gas language to Comp Plan

Broomfield residents who make up the recently appointed oil and gas task force met for the first time as a group to figure out their role moving forward. Broomfield staff members were present along with several council members, including David Beacom, Mike Shelton, Bette Erickson, Martha Derda, Kevin Kreeger, Sharon Tessier and Mayor Pro Tem Greg Stokes.

