Study predicts major Southern California beaches erosion27 min ago
New York, March 30 Using a new computer model, US scientists predict that 31 to 67 per cent of Southern California beaches could be severely damaged by the year 2100 due to rising sea levels. According to a new study, published in Journal of Geophysical Research, predictions of shoreline change with limited human intervention indicate that 31 to 67 per cent of Southern California beaches may become completely eroded by 2100 under predicted scenarios of one to two meters.
