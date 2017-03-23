Study: Livestock grazing can benefit ...

Study: Livestock grazing can benefit struggling bird species

Read more: The Decatur Daily

A new study disputes a widely-held view that livestock grazing is largely incompatible with a ground-dwelling bird that has suffered a dramatic population decline across its 11-state range in the U.S. West. Late-season grazing leaves in place for longer the grasses and other vegetation that sage grouse nest in, increasing their breeding success, researchers concluded.

