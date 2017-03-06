Small quake rattles parts of south-ce...

Small quake rattles parts of south-central Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A small earthquake shook parts of south-central Kansas near the Oklahoma state line early Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The magnitude-2.6 earthquake was recorded just after 6 a.m Sunday about 6 miles northwest of South Haven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar 1 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar 1 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb 25 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Feb 23 local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb 21 USAUSAUSA 20
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Feb 10 Frankenfool 2
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Jan '17 Kathleen 23
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC