Seal Beach wetlands could sink by 3 feet with massive quake, study finds

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake or greater could abruptly send the Seal Beach wetlands plummeting by three feet, drastically altering the landscape, according to research published Monday, March 20. A team of scientists comprised of geologists from Cal State Fullerton and U.S. Geological Survey found that at least three sizable earthquakes rattled the area in the last 2,000 years, resulting in a drop in the land. The last big temblor to cause the land to fall happened about 500 years ago, according to the paper published Monday in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports.

