Scientists Size Up Bingham Canyon Landslide

Utah's Bingham Canyon Mine, one of the largest copper mines in the world, had a massive landslide in April 2013 On April 10, 2013, two massive landslides brought down millions of tons of rock and debris into the bottom of a pit at Utah's Bingham Canyon and produced a gigantic cavity in that side of mine. The landslide was the largest man-made landslide in the history of North America, lying 970 miles deep and covering 1,900 acres of area.

