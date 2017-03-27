Salmon Creek neighbors losing land to slides
Sarah Athay was washing dishes and gazing out the window when her neighbor's yard ripped from the hillside and fell into Salmon Creek about 100 feet below. "There was this 'whomp,' and the trees went down, and all of a sudden I had this gorgeous view," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar 1
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb '17
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb '17
|Frankenfool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC