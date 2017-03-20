Rocking the fall zone
Boulder, Colorado, USA - Geoscientists from the southeastern United States and beyond will convene in Richmond, Virginia, on 30-31 March to discuss new science, expand on existing science, and explore the unique geologic features of the region. Topics include the tectonic history of the Blue Ridge and Piedmont, geology and the Civil War, karst geology and hazards, and coastal processes of the southeastern United States.
