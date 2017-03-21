Rock, fossil ID - Sday set at Briggs ...

Rock, fossil ID - Sday set at Briggs Woods Park

Read more: The Daily Freeman-Journal

Paleontologist and geologist Joshua Laird will be on hand to help identify your rocks and fossils on Saturday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Conservation office at Briggs Woods Park. Those attending can learn about how different types of rocks and fossils are formed, how to identify rocks and fossils, as well as how and where to find these geological treasures.

