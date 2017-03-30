Rising sea level causing groundwater ...

Rising sea level causing groundwater floods in Hawaii

12 hrs ago Read more: Summit County Voice

Rising sea level is pushing groundwater up and causing problems in Honolulu and Waikiki, pictured in a 2001 LandSat image via NASA's Earth Observatory . Sea level rise caused by global warming may not be as obvious along the rugged and often steep coast of Hawaii as it is in low-lying areas like Holland, but it's nonetheless going to present huge challenges in the decades ahead.

