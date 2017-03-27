Researchers examining foreshocks from Oklahoma quakes
Researchers are going back and looking at smaller tremors before the magnitude-5.8 earthquake that hit near Pawnee last year in an effort to better understand the links between oil and gas activity and induced seismicity in Oklahoma. Researchers from the Oklahoma Geological Survey said the information could help put together a model to forecast earthquakes.
