Research shows connection between watersheds, coral reefs
Hawaiian custom recognizes a connection between the watershed and the ocean, mauka and makai; and experts are also looking to the mountains to explain the declining health of coral reefs. "Everybody has known for a long time this ridge to reef paradigm," said Kuulei Rodgers, coral reef biologist at Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology.
