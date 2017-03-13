Research helps bring earthquake risks into focus

A study of the San Andreas fault released on March 2 by the U.S. Geological Survey found evidence that large earthquakes - roughly magnitude 7.0 to magnitude 7.5 - have occurred near Tejon Pass in Kern County on average every 100 years. The Fort Tejon earthquake of 1857 was the last large earthquake in the area where the San Andreas Fault broke the surface continuously for 220 to 250 miles, according to the Southern California Earthquake Data Center.

