Quake of 6.5 magnitude strikes off Papua New Guinea
An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude struck off the south coast of Papua New Guinea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There was no Pacific-wide tsunami threat from the quake that struck east of Lae, just off the southern coast of the PNG island of New Britain, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.
