Pure Energy Minerals Appoints Walter Weinig as Vice President - Projects & Permitting
Pure Energy Minerals Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Walter Weinig as Vice President of Projects and Permitting effective April 1, 2017. This appointment continues the transition of the Company from exploration to development activities at the Clayton Valley South Lithium Project while helping to launch the exploration stage at the Terra Cotta Project in Argentina.
