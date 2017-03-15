Piece of Earth's 4.3b-year-old first ...

Piece of Earth's 4.3b-year-old first crust found

Read more: NEWS.com.au

EARTH is just shy of 4.6 billion years old and roughly a couple hundred million years later the planetary blob began to cool enough for it to form its first crust. Astonishingly, scientists believe they have discovered a piece of that very early crust on the Earth's surface, dating back some 4.3 billion years.

