Over 100 quakes shake California and Nevada in 2 weeks

15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

USGS map reveals earthquakes of magnitude that struck in California and Nevada from March 8 to March 14, 2017. The vast majority of these are below 2.0. Over at SFGATE, we receive an email alert from the United States Geological Survey every time an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0 or above strikes in California, and recently, we noticed a flurry of little shakers.

