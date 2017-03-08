Ostriches were found in India 25,000 ...

Ostriches were found in India 25,000 years ago: Study8 min ago

Hyderabad, Mar 12 Ostrich, the flightless bird native to Africa, inhabited India about 25,000 years ago, a study conducted by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology here has found. Though it is native to Africa, several geologists and archaeologists have over the time found ostrich egg shell pieces in India, mostly in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

