Oroville Dam: Asbestos found in spillway rock; dust controls increased
Department of Water Resources geologist Jennifer Dean, left, and operations superintendent Gina House Tuesday survey the rocks below the damaged main Oroville Dam spillway. The formation they're examining resembles serpentine - as asbestos containing rock - and DWR reported Thursday it had found that substance in locations in the construction zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar 1
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb 23
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb '17
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Kathleen
|23
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC