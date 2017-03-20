Ontario Power Generation's latest rep...

Ontario Power Generation's latest report on its proposed nuclear waste chamber near Lake Huron focuses on science and geology, which leaves a lot of issues unaddressed Should Ontario Power Generation be allowed to bury nuclear waste near Lake Huron? The federal government could soon decide whether to give the go-ahead to the proposal to construct an underground disposal site at the Bruce nuclear complex - just 1.6 kilometres from the lakeshore. Last fall Environment Minister Catherine McKenna requested more information from OPG, including alternative sites.

