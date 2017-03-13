Northern Miner 49: PDAC primer

13 hrs ago Read more: Richmond News

Matt and Lesley follow-up on their conversation about 43-101 technical economic reports with a Geology Corner on prospecting, early-stage exploration, and target generation! The discussion includes how to interpret press releases and data from exploration-stage companies and what Lesley looks for in terms of best practices when it comes to identifying drill targets. We dig into basic geochemistry and geophysics, and have a chat about new seismic technologies.

