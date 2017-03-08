New tool may help drillers avoid trig...

New tool may help drillers avoid triggering earthquakes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A recent U.S. Geological Survey report predicts the earth may be moving less under our feet in 2017, but it doesn't mean that the danger of an earthquake doesn't still exist. While the study forecast fewer damaging earthquakes in the central and eastern United States - areas where temblors have been linked to wastewater disposal wells used in the hydraulic fracturing process - it also noted that there is still more seismicity in that region than 10 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar 1 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar 1 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb 25 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Feb 23 local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb 21 USAUSAUSA 20
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Feb 10 Frankenfool 2
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Jan '17 Kathleen 23
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 279,463,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC