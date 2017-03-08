New tool may help drillers avoid triggering earthquakes

A recent U.S. Geological Survey report predicts the earth may be moving less under our feet in 2017, but it doesn't mean that the danger of an earthquake doesn't still exist. While the study forecast fewer damaging earthquakes in the central and eastern United States - areas where temblors have been linked to wastewater disposal wells used in the hydraulic fracturing process - it also noted that there is still more seismicity in that region than 10 years ago.

