New study says Alpine Fault quake int...

New study says Alpine Fault quake interval shorter than thought: GNS Science

13 hrs ago

The Alpine Fault last ruptured three hundred years ago in 1717, shaking the South Island at an intensity of at least magnitude-8 and causing the ground to break over a distance of at least 375 kilometres. A new study by GNS Science has modelled the recurrence rate of large magnitude earthquakes on the fault over thousands of years, and revised the average time between great quakes along the southwest end of the fault.

