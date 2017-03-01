New study says Alpine Fault quake interval shorter than thought: GNS Science
The Alpine Fault last ruptured three hundred years ago in 1717, shaking the South Island at an intensity of at least magnitude-8 and causing the ground to break over a distance of at least 375 kilometres. A new study by GNS Science has modelled the recurrence rate of large magnitude earthquakes on the fault over thousands of years, and revised the average time between great quakes along the southwest end of the fault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar 1
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb 23
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Kathleen
|23
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC