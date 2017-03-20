New study maps out Alaska potential for critical minerals

A new look at Alaska's geology has produced an up-to-date inventory of known and potential mineral deposits around the state. The inventory, in a new study issued by the U.S. Geological Survey, identifies areas likely to hold minerals ranging from gold - the glittering metal that famously drew thousands of fortune-seekers in early territorial days - to obscure rare-earth elements that are used in ultramodern, high-technology devices.

