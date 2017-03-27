NASA's Shapeshifting Origami Robot Sq...

NASA's Shapeshifting Origami Robot Squeezes Where Others Can't

NASA may have equipped its Mars Curiosity rover with an impressive array of scientific instruments , but the robot attache's size and $2.5-billion price tag give its operators ample reason to steer clear of terrain that could jeopardize its mission. Which is a shame, because much of Mars' craggy, cave-ridden, boulder-strewn landscape is so treacherous , that big, expensive robots like Curiosity can't risk accessing it.

