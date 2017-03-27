Moderate earthquake shakes ocean floor in western Aleutians
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a preliminary magnitude of 6.1. Spokeswoman Leslie Gordon says magnitudes often are adjusted up or down as more data is collected and analyzed.
