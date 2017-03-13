Moderate earthquake shakes Myanmar's ...

Moderate earthquake shakes Myanmar's biggest city

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

YANGON, Myanmar - A moderate earthquake shook Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, on Monday night, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured a preliminary magnitude of 5.1. Its epicenter was about 70 kilometers northwest of Yangon at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers below ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar 1 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar 1 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb 25 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Feb 23 local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb 21 USAUSAUSA 20
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Feb 10 Frankenfool 2
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Jan '17 Kathleen 23
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,527,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC