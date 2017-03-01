Millions at risk from earthquakes rel...

Millions at risk from earthquakes related to gas and oil industries, USGS warns

Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

More than 3 million people in the central United States, the majority in Kansas and Oklahoma, are at risk for human-induced earthquakes this year, the U.S. Geological Survey warned in a new report released Wednesday. Combined with people at risk for ground-shaking hazards from natural quakes in the same region, the numbers of those in potential quake zones is around 4 million, the USGS said.

