Massive Oil Find in Alaska Is Largest in 30 Years
Spanish oil giant Repsol has revealed the largest U.S. onshore oil discovery in 30 years, located in Alaska's North Slope. Repsol and joint venture partner Armstrong Energy claim to have found a massive conventional oil play that holds up to 1.2 billion barrels of recoverable light crude.
