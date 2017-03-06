Manitoba government says prospectors find diamonds in province for first time
The Manitoba government says prospectors have found diamonds in the province for the first time in what could eventually translate into further mineral development. The government, however, stressed that the discovery by the Manitoba Geological Survey and its industry partner Lynx Consortium in the northeast of the province is preliminary, with no guarantees that it will lead to any mining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar 1
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb 23
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Kathleen
|23
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC