Manitoba government says prospectors ...

Manitoba government says prospectors find diamonds in province for first time

16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Manitoba government says prospectors have found diamonds in the province for the first time in what could eventually translate into further mineral development. The government, however, stressed that the discovery by the Manitoba Geological Survey and its industry partner Lynx Consortium in the northeast of the province is preliminary, with no guarantees that it will lead to any mining.

