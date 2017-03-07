Major earthquake could be overdue on ...

Major earthquake could be overdue on San Andreas Fault north of L.A., new study finds

Southern California could be overdue for a major earthquake along the Grapevine north of Los Angeles, according to a sobering new study by the U.S. Geological Survey. The research found earthquakes happen there on average every 100 years.

