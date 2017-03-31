Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes near Aromas on Central Coast

A map shows the approximate location of the epicenter of a 4.0 quake near Aromas, Calif., on March 31. A map shows the approximate location of the epicenter of a 4.0 quake near Aromas, Calif., on March 31. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck early Friday morning near the small Central Coast town of Aromas, Calif., the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The quake struck shortly before 4 a.m. at a depth of about 3 miles, the USGS said.

