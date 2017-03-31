Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes near Aromas on Central Coast
A map shows the approximate location of the epicenter of a 4.0 quake near Aromas, Calif., on March 31. A map shows the approximate location of the epicenter of a 4.0 quake near Aromas, Calif., on March 31. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck early Friday morning near the small Central Coast town of Aromas, Calif., the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The quake struck shortly before 4 a.m. at a depth of about 3 miles, the USGS said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar 1
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb '17
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb '17
|Frankenfool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC