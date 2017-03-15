Lava 'firehose' continues show

A firehose of lava continues to pour into the sea at the Kamokuna ocean entry, the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports. The lava stream is roughly 3 to 6 feet wide and plunges about 66 feet into the water sending a plume of steam, hydrochloric acid, and glass particles into the air and drifting downwind.

