Land Loss in Louisiana

According to the U.S. Geological Survey's most recent analysis in 2011, Louisiana lost an average of 16.6 square miles of land a year from 1985 to 2010, which equates to roughly a football field per hour. In total, the state lost 1,883 square miles of land between 1932 and 2010 - an area over 1.2 times larger than Rhode Island .

