Kaikoura Earthquake: The most complex ever?
State Highway 1 at Kaikoura, near the Kekerengu fault, was severely damaged in November's magnitude 7.8 Kaikoura Earthquake. Photo / Supplied Four months on, scientists still sifting through the aftermath of the Kaikoura Earthquake say the 7.8 event could be the most complex ever recorded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar 1
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb 23
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb '17
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Kathleen
|23
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC