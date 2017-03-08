Iran, Ukraine sign deal to boost economic co-op
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The document was signed at the end of the Sixth Joint Economic Commission in Kiev, Mehr news agency reported March 11. The deal covers cooperation in various fields, including agriculture, investment and finance, trade, industry and mining, steel making and machinery as well as geology, banking, oil, gas and petrochemicals. Iran's Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati, who is in Ukraine heading a 40-member economic delegation, expressed hope that the economic commission meeting would open a new path in Tehran-Kiev cooperation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar 1
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb 23
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Kathleen
|23
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC