Iran, Ukraine sign deal to boost economic co-op

The document was signed at the end of the Sixth Joint Economic Commission in Kiev, Mehr news agency reported March 11. The deal covers cooperation in various fields, including agriculture, investment and finance, trade, industry and mining, steel making and machinery as well as geology, banking, oil, gas and petrochemicals. Iran's Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati, who is in Ukraine heading a 40-member economic delegation, expressed hope that the economic commission meeting would open a new path in Tehran-Kiev cooperation.

