Iran, Turkmenistan agree on dredging shared border river

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The agreement was reached and a document signed during the meeting in Iran, with participation of top border guard of Turkmenistan and geology experts, said Ali Ahmadzadeh, commander of Iran's Atrek border division, IRNA news agency reported March 15. The sides have agreed over expert operations such as mapping to be mutually carried out in 10 days over 40 kilometers of the Atrek along the shared border, the commander said.

