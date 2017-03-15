Illinois geologists to launch helicop...

Illinois geologists to launch helicopter survey of sand in Lake Michigan

If you see a low-flying helicopter hauling what appears to be a giant, mechanical Hula-Hoop near Lake Michigan's shoreline this week, there's no need to panic. It's only Illinois' latest science project.

