How a New Zealand earthquake is upending hazard models
Earthquakes can hop from one fault to another as long as the faults are less than three miles apart, say scientists. So how did a NZ quake jump 10 miles? The earthquake that shook New Zealand in November didn't just rip apart the landscape - it also toppled one of the fundamental tenets of earthquake forecasting.
