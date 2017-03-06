Green Night at the Movies to feature ...

Green Night at the Movies to feature 'The Wisdom to Survive'

Reed Scherer, research professor at Northern Illinois University who studies the ongoing changes in the ice sheets, will be one of the panelists during a discussion at the ninth annual "A Green Night Out at the Movies." Ross Powell, a research professor at Northern Illinois University whose research focuses on processes and dynamics of the ice sheet and climate cycles to better understand future trends, will be a panelist at the annual "A Green Night Out at the Movies."

