Furie gears up for busy 2017, plans deep test for oil in Inlet

Furie Operating Alaska's Julius R Platform, installed last year in Cook Inlet, is now producing more than 13 million cubic feet of natural gas for several Southcentral utilities. The company has busy drilling plans for 2017, including a search for untapped oil reserves.

