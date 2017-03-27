Formed by Megafloods, This Place Fooled Scientists for Decades
In the middle of eastern Washington, in a desert that gets less than eight inches of rain a year, stands what was once the largest waterfall in the world. It is three miles wide and 400 feet high-ten times the size of Niagara Falls-with plunge pools at its base suggesting the erosive power of an immense flow of water.
