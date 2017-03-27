Fog grounds flights in and out of New Zealand capital
Thick flog blanketed the New Zealand capital on Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of more than 100 flights and leaving travelers stranded. "Fog and low cloud are also currently forecast in the Wellington area for tomorrow morning," Air New Zealand said in an emailed statement, adding it would decide on Thursday whether it can resume services.
