Flurry of earthquakes on Kilauea Sunday

The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that, starting just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning, a flurry of small earthquakes occurred on Kilauea Volcano's upper East Rift Zone. The earthquakes were concentrated about 3-4 miles southeast of Kilauea's summit in an area between Hiiaka and Kookoolau Craters on Chain of Craters Road in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

