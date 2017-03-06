Flurry of earthquakes on Kilauea Sunday
The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that, starting just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning, a flurry of small earthquakes occurred on Kilauea Volcano's upper East Rift Zone. The earthquakes were concentrated about 3-4 miles southeast of Kilauea's summit in an area between Hiiaka and Kookoolau Craters on Chain of Craters Road in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar 1
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb 23
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Kathleen
|23
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC