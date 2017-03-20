Exhibit at Maritime Museum Taps 'The Geology of Oil in the Santa Barbara Channel'
The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will host an opening reception for the exhibit "The Geology of Oil in the Santa Barbara Channel & The Chumash Use of Asphaltum" from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 6 at the museum, 113 Harbor Way in Santa Barbara. "The Geology of Oil in the Santa Barbara Channel" exhibit will show how oil is formed and discuss the natural oil and gas seeps in the Santa Barbara Channel - the second-largest such seeps in the world.
