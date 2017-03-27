Efforts coalesce to avoid cavern collapse in New Mexico
In this Oct. 29, 2009, file photo, traffic heads south on US 285 in Carlsbad, N.M. The New Mexico Transportation Department installed signs along the highway warning drivers of a potential sinkhole at a brine well operation along the roadway. A state official says New Mexico is only a few steps away from being able to backfill a giant underground cavern before it collapses underneath a community of mobile homes and critical transportation routes in southern New Mexico.
