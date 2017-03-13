Earthquake shakes buildings in Myanmar's largest city Yangon: witnesses
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake briefly jolted buildings in Myanmar's largest city and commercial hub of Yangon on Monday evening at around 8:50 p.m. local time. There were no immediate reports of damage or power cuts, with traffic in the center of the city moving smoothly.
