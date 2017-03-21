Earthquake rocks Indonesia's tourist Bali island16 min ago

Earthquake rocks Indonesia's tourist ...

Earthquake rocks Indonesia's tourist Bali island

10 hrs ago Read more: India.com

An earthquake has hit Indonesia's resort island of Bali, causing some panic among resident, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.5 earthquake that struck at 7:10 am today was centered 2 kilometers northeast of Banjar Pasekan, a town on the southeastern part Bali, at a depth of 118 kilometers.

