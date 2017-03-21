Earthquake rocks Indonesia's tourist Bali island16 min ago
An earthquake has hit Indonesia's resort island of Bali, causing some panic among resident, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.5 earthquake that struck at 7:10 am today was centered 2 kilometers northeast of Banjar Pasekan, a town on the southeastern part Bali, at a depth of 118 kilometers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|17 hr
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar 1
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb 23
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb '17
|Frankenfool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC