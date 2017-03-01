Earthquake monitoring system being ro...

Earthquake monitoring system being rolled out in North Texas

Nearly two years after a rash of earthquakes rattled the sensibilities of North Texas residents and state lawmakers, a meticulously designed network of seismographs is being rolled out to determine if the tremors are occurring naturally or can be linked to oil and gas industry production. Researchers at the Texas Bureau of Economic Geology have installed 14 of 22 permanent seismographs and another 15 portable stations as part of the $4.5 million TexNet system approved by state lawmakers two years ago.

