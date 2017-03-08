Earthquake, 3.1, Recorded In Grant County
The 3.1 magnitude quake was recorded at 2:56 p.m., three miles west northwest of the town of Medford, at a depth of three miles. According to the United States Geological Survey , earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans.
